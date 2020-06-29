All News
Man arrested after hitting a woman in the head with rebar
VICTORVILLE, Calif (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old homeless man remains in jail after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a metal rod (rebar), officials said.
It happened on June 23, 2020, at about 12:13 PM in the area of Palmdale and Borego Roads in Victorville. Emergency personnel responded to the area reference a female needing medical aid, officials said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez the suspect, identified as Joseph Edward Simmons, hit the female victim in the head with a stick of rebar approximately 3-feet long. “[Simmons] began hitting the ambulance with the rebar and then began throwing a baseball at the fire truck,” stated Rodriguez.
When deputies arrived they located the suspect inside of a liquor store near the scene.
Simmons was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 245(A)(1) Assault With a Deadly Weapon. His bail is set at $250,000 and is scheduled for arraignment on July 7, 2020.
Rodriguez said the female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and no injuries were sustained by medical and fire personnel. At this time it’s unknown if the victim knew the suspect.
