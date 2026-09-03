Man Arrested After Gang Team Recovers Mini Draco, AR-15-Style Rifle During Search Warrant In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville Station gang enforcement team recovered two firearms classified as assault weapons under California law while serving a search warrant at a Hesperia residence Wednesday night.

Deputies assigned to the Victorville City Gang Impact Team were investigating the possession of illegal firearm magazines when the investigation led them to a residence in the 16300 block of Larch Street.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2026, the team, assisted by deputies from the Hesperia Station, served a search warrant at the residence.

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During the search, deputies recovered a 7.62-caliber Mini Draco pistol equipped with a large-capacity 30-round magazine, according to the department. Based on its configuration, authorities said the firearm met the definition of an assault weapon under California law.

Deputies also recovered an AR-15-style rifle that authorities said met the state’s definition of an assault weapon.

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Investigators identified Froilan Ramirez, 43, of Hesperia, as the person in possession of the Mini Draco pistol.

Ramirez was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of violating Penal Code section 33215, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and Penal Code section 30505(a), possession of an assault weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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Authorities also identified Jacob Ramirez, 21, of Hesperia, as the owner of the AR-15-style rifle.

The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of additional charges related to Jacob Ramirez, according to the department.

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“The Victorville City Gang Impact Team remains committed to proactively identifying and removing illegal firearms from our communities before they are used in acts of violence,” the department said in its written statement. “Through targeted investigations, VCGIT continues to focus on reducing gun violence and enhancing public safety throughout the High Desert.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the link provided by the Sheriff’s Department.

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