All News
Man arrested after firing gun into air on 4th of July in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Moreno Valley man was arrested on the 4th of July after he allegedly fired a weapon into the air and at a car as he celebrated in the City of Victorville.
It happened at about 7:48 PM in the area of Foal Court and Paddock Road within the community of Brentwood.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG deputies responded to the report of a subject firing a weapon into the air and at a vehicle. When deputies arrived they located fired cartridge casings and detained Darren Edmon, age 26 of Moreno Valley.
“A search of Edmon’s vehicle was conducted, and deputies found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle,” stated Miller.
Edmond was booked into the High Desert Detention Center. He was arrested for PC 246.3(A) Wilful Discharge of a Firearm. According to booking logs he was released from custody and on bail the following day.
Miller said no one was injured.
In California, discharging a firearm into the air is a felony punishable by three years in state prison. If the stray bullet kills someone, the shooter can be charged with murder.
