Man arrested after intentionally crashing his truck into ex-wife’s garage in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a man after he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into his ex-wife’s garage while she and her 7-year-old child were inside, officials said.

It happened on June Wednesday, 10, 2020, in the 15700 block of Basin Lane in Victorville.

At about 10:55 AM the suspect, 45-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Orr, drove his truck through the front yard and into the garage door of his ex-wife’s home.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said Orr forced his way into the house and damaged the front door.

“The victim, who was home with her 7-year old child, feared what Orr might do and told him to leave. He refused, took a drink from the kitchen and sat down inside the house,” stated Rodriguez.

The woman called 911 and that’s when Orr decided to leave in his truck.

Deputies from the Victorville station responded and located Orr in a desert area near the incident location. “He attempted to flee in his vehicle than on foot but was caught by deputies,” stated Rodriguez.

Orr was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC212.5 First-Degree Robbery and PC243(E)(1) Battery and PC148(A)(1) Resisting Arrest. According to public arrest records, Orr is a transient, and his combined bail is set at $210,000.

He is scheduled for an in-custody arraignment on June 15th.

