Man arrested after crash at Highway 395 and Mojave Drive; gun found inside car

ADELANTO, Calif.(VVNG.com) — A driver was arrested following a crash that briefly disrupted traffic near the Highway 395 and Mojave Drive intersection in Adelanto late Friday morning.

CHP dispatch reported the crash just after 11:30 a.m., November 3, 2023, which involved a white Volkswagen Beetle and a black Chevy Camaro.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident located at the border of Victorville and Adelanto.

Firefighters requested a medical helicopter for a person with critical injuries who was subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

Emergency workers treated a female from the Beetle for an arm injury before she was transported to a hospital by ground ambulance for further treatment.

The male driver of the Camaro was arrested after California Highway Patrol Officers searched the vehicle and located a gun inside.

The intersection remained open as authorities conducted their investigation into the cause of the collision.

Additional details on the reason for the arrest were not immediately known. This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.

