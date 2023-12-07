Man Arrested After Breaking into Multiple Houses Early Wednesday Morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old man named Armel Rene Jackson, was arrested after breaking into multiple houses early Wednesday morning in Victorville as he attempted to run from police.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at about 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 15000 block of Kitfox Lane for a report of an unknown subject screaming very loud.

Deputies contacted the reporting party and could hear screams and items breaking from within the residence.

Jackson, a resident of Victorville, ran out of the residence and away from deputies, prompting them to conduct an area check.

Sheriff’s officials said Jackson broke into three separate residences on Kitfox Lane as he attempted to evade deputies.

“Jackson vandalized several doors and windows as he made entry to the occupied homes and residents fled their homes and advised deputies. Deputies located Jackson inside a home, where he refused to comply with deputies’ commands. Deputies overcame his resistance and took Jackson into custody,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Jackson was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries he sustained while breaking into the residences. Jackson was released from the hospital and booked at High Desert Detention Center for home invasion, burglary, vandalism and obstruction.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied