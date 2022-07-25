Man arrested after attempting to kill his 20-year-old nephew in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Pomona man was arrested for the attempted murder of his 20-year-old nephew in Adelanto.

It happened at about 2:00 am, on July 23, 2022, in the 15700 block of McVay Lane.

According to a news release, the suspect, Martin Molina, showed up at the residence armed with a handgun. Once inside the residence, an argument ensued between Molina and his nephew.

“Molina brandished the loaded 9mm handgun and hit the victim over the head with it several times. Molina fired one round, missing the victim and hitting a door,” stated the release

The victim sustained multiple lacerations to his head and was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for attempted murder. He is currently being held in lieu of $1,000,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Russell at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

