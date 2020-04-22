Man arrested after a short pursuit in Victorville (VIDEO)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A male suspect was arrested following a short pursuit Tuesday afternoon in Victorville.

It started in the area of Hook Blvd and El Evado Road at 4:29 p.m. on April 21, 2020, and ended moments later in the 14500 block of Rosemary Drive.

It’s believed the suspect knew the people inside the residence as he was shouting for them to take the keys. A young female from the residence was also detained at the scene while deputies investigated.

The driver of a black 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE was arrested for PC 2800.2, reckless driving while evading a peace officer.

No injuries were reported and no other further were immediately available.

A man was arrested following a short pursuit in Victorville. (Gabriel D Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

