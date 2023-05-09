Man armed with knife dead after deputy involved shooting in Apple Valley 

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man allegedly armed with a knife is dead after a deputy involved shooting Monday afternoon in Apple Valley.

It happened on Monday, May 8, 2023, at around 3:30 pm, on Bear Valley Road near Navajo Road.

Witnesses reported seeing a bloody adult male armed with a knife walking in the roadway.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies responded to a report of a subject with a knife.

“After arriving at the location, a deputy involved shooting occurred and the subject was transported to a local hospital. The subject has been pronounced deceased,” stated Rodriguez.

The 21500 block of Bear Valley Road is closed in both directions.

Officials said the investigation is continuing and nothing further is available at this time.

