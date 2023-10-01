Man and woman on parole arrested for burglary in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested after a deputy responded to a home in Oak Hills for a burglary in progress.

It happened on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 3:11 p.m., in the 7400 block of Oak Hill Road.

According to the 911 caller, a male and a female adult were seen jumping the fence onto the property and looking in windows and doors trying to gain access into the residence.

“No one was home at the residence, and the caller believed the subjects had no business on the property,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Deputies arrived and located 47-year-old Jaymie Branham, a resident of Menifee, and 27-year-old Vazhon Durant, a resident of Rialto, on the property.

Branham and Vazhon were arrested for burglary, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance for sales. Officials said that both subjects are currently on parole and are being held without bail on a parole hold.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Williams, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

