Man and woman from Barstow arrested for homicide of a 1-year-old child

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman from Barstow were arrested for the homicide of a 1-year-old child.

On Monday, April 25, 2022, at approximately 11:00 PM, the Pomona Police Department notified the Barstow Police Department of a suspicious death that occurred within the City of Barstow.

On Monday, April 25, 2022, at approximately 7:55PM, officers of the Pomona Police Department responded to the Pomona Valley Hospital to investigate a suspicious death of a one-year-old male child.

The child arrived at the hospital unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel upon arrival.

Pomona Police Detectives observed that the child/victim sustained injuries consistent with ongoing abuse. The officers observed visible signs of trauma to the victim’s body such as lesions, bruising, and burn marks. Some of the injuries appeared to be in different stages of the healing process.

Further investigation by the Pomona Police detectives revealed that the abuse likely occurred in the child’s home where he lived with his parents in Barstow, California and that the victim died of those injuries in Barstow prior to his parents driving him to Pomona, CA.

The Pomona Police Department then notified the Barstow Police Department of the status of their investigation.

The Barstow Police Department assigned homicide detectives and crime scene investigators to this investigation.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the child’s home in the 700 Block of East Virginia Way in Barstow and to Pomona Valley Hospital.

Detective Mathew Helms and Detective Monty Franklin responded to Pomona where they interviewed witnesses and contacted the victim’s parents, Ricardo Mendez, a 27 year-old Barstow resident and Antanita Miller, a 24 year-old Barstow resident.

During the investigation, detectives learned that on April 25, 2022, at approximately 7:00 PM, Ricardo Mendez and Antanita Miller arrived unexpectedly at Mendez’s family’s home located in the city of Pomona.

(photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

Family members located the victim’s lifeless body in the back of Ricardo Mendez’ and Antanita Miller’s vehicle. Some of Mendez’s family members immediately drove the victim to the Pomona Valley Hospital for treatment.

Officials said, “Ricardo Mendez and Antanita Miller stayed at the family home and did not initially go to the hospital. Antanita Miller eventually arrived at the hospital where officers detained her. Ricardo Mendez left the family home and was located and detained in the 2100 block of Spencer Street by Pomona Police Officers.”

Barstow Police Detectives served search warrants at the residence of Ricardo Mendez and Antanita Miller and on their vehicle. During the service of the search warrants, the detectives located items of evidence believed to have been used during the assault on the victim.

(photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

Ricardo Mendez was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for Penal Code 187(a) – Murder and Penal Code 3056 – Parole Violation.

Antanita Miller was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for Penal Code 187(a) – Murder.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Matthew Helms at (760) 255-5132 or at mhelms@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.