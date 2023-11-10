All NewsBarstowFeatured

Man and woman arrested during traffic stop in Barstow, 2-year-old taken into custody of CFS

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 9, 2023
2 arrested during a traffic stop in barstow
(photo: Barstow Sheriff's Department)

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were arrested and a child was taken into the custody of Child and Family Services (CFS) after drugs and a loaded magazine were found during a traffic stop in Barstow.

On Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11:13 p.m., Barstow Station deputies located a vehicle that was involved in an investigation for assault with a deadly weapon. 

Deputies, along with officers from the Barstow Police Department, conducted a felony traffic stop on the  2014 white Mercedes C250. 

The vehicle was occupied by 42-year-old John Roy Ramirez, a resident of Barstow, 29-year-old Olivia Pickett, a resident of Victorville, and her 2-year-old boy.

Related Articles

According to sheriff’s officials during a search of the vehicle, over $2,000 was recovered in a purse that contained a loaded magazine and a baggie of methamphetamine.

Ramirez was arrested for PC 29800(A)(1) Felon in Possession of Firearm, PC30305(A)(1) Prohibit From Possession of Ammo, and PC31360(A) Violent Felon in Possession of Body Armor.  Ramirez also had outstanding warrants and was booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains in custody without bail. 

Pickett was arrested for PC 273A Child Endangerment and also booked in at the High Desert Detention Center. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the  Barstow Station 760-256-4838. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information at the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

2 arrested during a traffic stop in barstow
(photo: Barstow Sheriff’s Department)
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 9, 2023
Back to top button