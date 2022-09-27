All News
Man and woman arrested after attempting to settle a loan debt in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested after they attempted to settle a debt that ended with a fight and a shooting in Hesperia.
On September 24, 2022, at about 11:00 PM, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s station were dispatched to the 14700 block of Eucalyptus Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred at a residence.
Deputies contacted three victims, who reported they mutually agreed to meet with the two suspects, identified as 31-year-old Cody Johnston and 31-year-old Vanessa Alvarez, both residents of Hesperia, to settle a loan debt.
Upon arriving at the incident location, a fight between the victims and suspects ensued in front of the residence.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “Johnston produced a firearm, physically assaulted the three victims, and then discharged the firearm in a negligent manner toward the victims, who fled the area.”
On Monday, September 26, 2022, a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence. During the search warrant, deputies seized illegal narcotics and firearms, one believed to have been the firearm used in the assault.
Johnston and Alvarez were both arrested without incident and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for Child Endangerment. Johnston was additionally booked for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Threats.
Additional narcotics possession charges will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office for consideration. A 5-year-old child in Johnston and Alverez’s care was removed from the home and released to the custody of Child Protective Services.
