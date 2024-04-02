Man Airlifted to Trauma Center After Assault at Mojave Narrows Campsite in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was assaulted at a campsite inside the Mojave Narrows Regional Park.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks told VVNG the initial call to dispatch was received at 7:18 am, however, the assault is believed to have occurred sometime in the hours of Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

According to the spokeswoman, the caller located the 45-year-old Hispanic male adult injured at a campsite with major injuries.

Firefighters responded to the incident and requested a helicopter to land in a field at the scene. The victim was subsequently airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center.

Information on the weapon used, a motive, or details on a possible suspect were not available at the time of this article.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Bennington at 760-552-6800.





