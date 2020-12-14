All News
Man airlifted from rollover crash on Eucalyptus Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man injured in a rollover crash on Monday was airlifted from Sunset Ridge Park in Victorville.
It happened at 11:19 am on December 14, 2020, in the 12800 block of Eucalyptus Street and involved a red 2004 red Jeep Liberty.
For reasons still unknown, the vehicle overturned and landed in the desert directly across the street from the currently closed Fire Station #315.
Victorville City Firefighters requested an airship to transport the patient to an out of area trauma center. Mercy Air 22 airlifted the male driver to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The Victorville Police department is investigating the crash and no other injuries were reported.
