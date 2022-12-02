Man airlifted from crash on Sheep Creek Road in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man was airlifted from an early morning traffic collision Friday.

At approximately 6:48 A.M., December 2, 2022, the San Bernardino County Fire was dispatched to the intersection of Sheep Creek Road and Smoke Tree Road in Phelan.

Firefighters located two vehicles 20 feef from the roadway; a white sedan with major driver-side damage and a Prius with minor front-end damage.

( A Prius sustained minor damage. – Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

The male driver of the white sedan was extricated from the vehicle, and due to the man’s injuries, firefighters requested a helicopter to land at a nearby Stator Bros shopping center.

The man was then transported by Mercy Air helicopter to Antelope Valley Hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

