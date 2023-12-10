All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Man Airlifted After Traffic Collision Sunday Afternoon in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 10, 2023
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was airlifted to a trauma hospital following a traffic collision at the intersection of Mariposa Road and Maple Avenue in the City of Hesperia.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:47 PM, on December 10, 2023, and involved a silver Chevy Silverado and a blue Subaru Impreza.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department swiftly responded to the scene and confirmed that they had one patient with critical injuries. Firefighters treated the patient seated in the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, emergency personnel requested the assistance of a helicopter to airlift the male patient to a trauma center.

A Mercy Air helicopter already stationed at the Desert Valley Hospital helipad subsequently airlifted the patient.

The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided.

