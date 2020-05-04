Man airlifted after rollover crash on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center following a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday night.

The crash happened at 11:09 p.m. on National Trails Highway just north of Barbosa Road, and involved a silver 2008 Chrysler Sebring that overturned.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, a man was ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the middle of the highway unresponsive.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and requested a Mercy Air helicopter to transport the critically injured man to a trauma center.

National Trails Highway was shut down in both directions for the helicopter to land, and for authorities to complete the investigation.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy told Victor Valley News that one person fled from the vehicle on foot, leaving the injured person behind.

A description of the person who left the scene was unknown at the time.

No further details were immediately available.

The crash shut down National Trails Highway in both directions. (Gabriel D. Espinoza/ Victor Valley News)

