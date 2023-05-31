Man airlifted after Mustang overturns and crashes into Victorville Mall parking lot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was airlifted to a trauma center after the Mustang he was traveling in, crashed and landed in the parking lot of the Mall of Victor Valley.

The single-vehicle rollover crash was reported at 12:27 PM on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, and involved a white Ford Mustang.

Witnesses said the male driver appeared to be in his early 20s and said he was traveling north on Amargosa Road when they heard his brakes and then saw him overturn into the parking lot.

“I was parked under a tree in the parking lot and witnessed the whole incident, the Mustang flew into the air and overturned, barely missing another driver in the parking lot,” stated Miguel Del Muro.

Del Muro said the driver was initially unconscious before first responders arrived.

Another witness said she was on her way to have lunch at the Olive Garden when she saw the dust in the rearview mirror.

“I was just seconds away from being hit by the Mustang had I not kept driving,” Xochil Jimenez told Victor Valley News.

Jimenez pulled over to try to help the man who was bleeding from his head, she stated.

The Victorville Police Department, American Medical Response, and the Victorville Fire Department responded and requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital to airlift the man to a trauma center.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately known and no other injuries were reported.

