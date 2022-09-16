Man airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened on September 15, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mesa Linda Avenue.

Firefighters with Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and reported they had a total of four people and two people with critical injuries. Emergency personnel requested a helicopter to airlift one of the injured to a trauma center.

(Photo by Toni Cici Mason)

Helicopter Reach landed in the field of Liberty Park Elementary school and airlifted a male in his 20s to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation into the crash and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

