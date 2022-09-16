All News
Man airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Victorville.
It happened on September 15, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mesa Linda Avenue.
Firefighters with Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and reported they had a total of four people and two people with critical injuries. Emergency personnel requested a helicopter to airlift one of the injured to a trauma center.
Helicopter Reach landed in the field of Liberty Park Elementary school and airlifted a male in his 20s to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
The Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation into the crash and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Female pedestrian killed on D Street in Victorville identified as Emily Salgado
-
All News6 days ago
Woman shot and killed in parking lot of Aspire Apartments in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville Police asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles
-
All News5 days ago
Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing on I-15 freeway in Victorville and running
-
All News5 days ago
Driver of classic hot rod airlifted after crashing in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Motorcyclist critically injured after slamming into car on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
SB I-15 freeway in Victorville reopens hours after a double fatal crash Monday morning
-
All News5 days ago
34-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 18 in Victorville ID’d