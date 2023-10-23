Man airlifted after being stabbed Sunday afternoon in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was airlifted to a trauma center after being stabbed Sunday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened at about 1:45 p.m., on October 22, 2023, in the area of Seventh Street and La Paz Drive.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG an adult male was stabbed in front of businesses by an unknown person.

According to a witness, there was a guy at the Food 4 Less attempting to stab another guy with what appeared to be a butcher knife.

Victorville City Fire responded to the scene, transported the victim by ground ambulance to the landing zone at Victor Valley Global Medical Center, and subsequently airlifted via a REACH helicopter to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. An update on his condition was not available at the time of this article.

A backpack, a pair of shoes, and several other items were left behind near the corner of 7th and La Paz where deputies blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

The spokeswoman said that a suspect has not yet been located. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

