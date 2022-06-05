Man airlifted after being ejected during a crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man ejected during a single vehicle traffic accident was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at about 12:15 am, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, along the 13000 block of Eucalyptus Street where the roadway ends and drops down into a ravine.

Victorville Fire arrived on scene and reported they had a vehicle approximately 200 ft over the side and that a male occupant had been ejected. Firefighters requested a helicopter to respond and land at Sunset Ridge Park.

Mercy Air 22 subsequently transported the patient to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

According to the victim’s family, the 48-year-old man remains in the ICU and in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and anyone with information about the crash should call 760-241-2911.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.