Man Airlifted After a Shooting in the Area of Amargosa Road and Mojave Drive in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 5, 2024 | 11:53 pmLast Updated: July 5, 2024 | 11:53 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At approximately 7:21 pm, on Friday, July 5, 2024, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to Amargosa Road and Mojave Drive following a report of a shooting.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta stated that upon arrival, deputies found a male individual with a gunshot wound.

Reports indicate that the victim sustained an injury to his eye.

Firefighters from Victorville City Fire were called to the Beyond/76 gas station and later arranged for a helicopter to transport the victim to an out-of-area trauma center.

Currently, details about the exact location of the shooting are limited, as no active investigation or crime scene was observed at the reported site.

The spokeswoman mentioned that the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

