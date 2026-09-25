Man Accused Of Hiding In Ex-Girlfriend’s Trunk, Holding Knife To Her In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 44-year-old Adelanto man was arrested after authorities said he hid inside his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle trunk, emerged while she was stopped at a traffic light and held a knife to her.

The incident was reported at about 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, at a gas station in the 15000 block of Nisqualli Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Victorville Station.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon learned the woman’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Joshua Farr, had concealed himself inside the trunk of her vehicle, according to the statement.

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Authorities said the woman was driving when she stopped at a traffic light. Farr allegedly exited the trunk, entered the front passenger compartment and held a knife to her.

The woman was able to stop at a gas station, park the vehicle and get out, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Farr allegedly chased her before fleeing to his own vehicle, which authorities said was parked about a mile away.

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With assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Division, deputies located Farr inside a vehicle near Mojave Road and El Evado Road.

Farr was detained without incident and arrested, according to the statement.

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He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, and criminal threats.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department.

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