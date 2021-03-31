Man, 60, accused of touching young girls at Apple Valley Park

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 60-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to touch female juveniles at a park in Apple Valley.

It happened at Civic Center Park at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Deputy Alfred Flores responded to the park and learned that at about 4:00 PM., a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were near the restrooms when they were approached by the suspect later identified as Jose Abel Orellana.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Orellana asked the girls for their names and attempted to shake their hands.” When the 12-year-old tried to walk past Orellana, he grabbed a bracelet on her wrist. The girl pulled her hand back and returned to the playground.

“A short time later, both victims returned to the restroom and were approached by Orellana a second time. Orellana asked for their names, phone numbers and handed them his business card. A witness overheard the conversation and confronted Orellana. The witness also took a photo of Orellana’s license plate as he was leaving,” stated the news release.

(image: Google Maps)

While at the park, a third victim identified as a 9-year-old girl, advised Deputy Flores she had been at the park the day prior when the same man approached her while on her way to the restroom.

Sheriff’s officials said Orellana was standing near the restrooms when he asked the 9-year-old to go with him and offered her drugs. “When she refused, Orellana grabbed her wrist, covered her mouth, and moved her several feet before she screamed for help, which caused Orellana to let go of her,” stated the news release.

Orellana was contacted at his residence, arrested, and booked into High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of Kidnapping and Annoying or molesting of a child under 18. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on April 2, 2021.

Orellana’s booking photo is being released as investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Alfred Flores or Detective Gary McWilliams at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Jose Abel Orellana’s booking photo is being released as investigators believe there may be more victims. Photo: Hesperia Police Department)

