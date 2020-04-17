Man, 43, killed after exiting disabled vehicle on I-15 near Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old resident of Las Vegas was killed late Thursday, April 16, when he stepped out of his disabled vehicle on the I-15 freeway near Barstow.

The man, whose identity was not available, was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra, southbound on the 15 freeway and for unknown reasons, his Hyundai became disabled in the center median, officials said.

According to a California Highway Patrol news release, at about 9:53 pm, the male exited the vehicle as a 23-year-old female from Porterville, CA, was driving a 2014 Chevy Camaro, in the #1 lane, just north of the disabled vehicle.

“For reasons still under investigation, the male pedestrian attempted to cross the southbound lanes of I-15 and was struck by the Chevy Camaro in the #1 lane,” stated the release.

The female driver of the Chevy stopped along the shoulder after the collision and called 911.

Emergency medical personnel responded, and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene at approximately 2210 hours by San Bernardino County Fire.

CHP officials said that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor in this collision.

This collision is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Barstow Area. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 760-255-5900.

