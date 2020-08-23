Man, 38, shot during a fight at Mariscos El Chaka, police looking for suspect

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville deputies responded to the Mariscos El Chaka Estilo Nayarit restaurant and located a shooting victim.

It happened at about 1:16 AM, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the 12100 block of Hesperia Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman said the victim was at the location and was involved in a verbal dispute that turned into into a fight with an unknown subject or subjects.

“During the fight, one of the subjects fired a shot and struck the victim in the lower back/hip area,” stated Bachman. “The suspects involved in the fight/shooting fled, and after an extensive area check they were not found.”

The 38-year-old male victim was airlifted to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

