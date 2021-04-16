Man, 32, found murdered inside home in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a 32-year-old man was found murdered inside his home in Victorville.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the report of a deceased male inside a residence in the 15600 block of Jay Post Road.

Deputies entered the location and found the victim identified as Bryan Brewer, deceased from a knife wound to the neck.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, conduct interviews, and collect evidence to identify the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Marcus Young, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

