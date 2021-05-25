Man, 31, arrested for burglary and bringing drugs into a jail

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Barstow man was arrested for commercial burglary and bringing drugs into a jail facility, officials said.

On May 23, 2021, at about 4:30 pm, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a vandalism report in the 14500 block of 7th Street. The reporting party said windows were broken at a location under construction and suspect(s) were possibly inside.



“Deputies arrived and began clearing the building. Once inside, Deputy W. Kazee saw the suspect, later identified as Enrique Ruiz, run out the back door. The suspect was detained nearby after a short foot pursuit. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect had been in the building cutting copper pipes,” stated a sheriff’s news release.



Ruiz was taken to High Desert Detention Center for booking. During the booking process, deputies at the jail located suspected methamphetamine hidden on his person. He was booked for burglary and bringing drugs into a jail facility. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on May 25, 2021.



Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy W. Kazee at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

