Male Victim Pistol-Whipped During Assault at a Gas Station in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to Mojave Gas Mart for a report of an assault on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on July 20, 2024, at about 2:56 pm, in the 15300 block of Village Drive.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said when deputies arrived, they located a male adult victim who had been pistol-whipped after he gave the male suspect a ride to the gas station.

“After the assault, the suspect fled the location and was not located,” stated the spokeswoman.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and treated the male adult victim who had a bloody face. He declined medical transportation and after speaking with deputies, he was cleared to drive away from the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at (760)241-2911.





