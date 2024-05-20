Male pedestrian struck and killed Friday night on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Mariposa Road in Hesperia was shut down Friday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

It happened at about 10:45 PM on May 17, 2024, at the S curb on Mariposa Road near Eucalyptus Street.

According to a witness, the pedestrian was a male and possibly a transient.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the pedestrian was pronounced deceased but had no other information for release.

Both directions of Mariposa Road were closed for several hours during the investigation.

Additional information including the name of the deceased will be updated as it becomes available.





