Male Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck On Bear Valley Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A male pedestrian was killed Friday night after he was found in the roadway on Bear Valley Road, just east of Bornite Avenue, officials said.

Deputies were called to the location at approximately 8:42 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2026, for a report of a person found in the roadway, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith.

A silver Toyota Camry was involved in the crash and remained at the scene. The female driver also remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities shut down Bear Valley Road between Hesperia Road and Second Avenue while they investigated the fatal crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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