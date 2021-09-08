All News
Male found dead near railroad tracks in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted a death investigation Wednesday morning in Hesperia after a deceased male was found near the railroad tracks.
It happened at about 6:53 am, on September 8, 2021, in the area of Ranchero Road and Santa Fe Avenue East.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “preliminary investigation and evidence at the scene indicate the male victim was trespassing on BNSF railroad property and was struck by a passing train, resulting in fatal injuries.”
Deputies coordinated with BNSF Police and the investigation is on-going. Positive identification of the victim is pending further Coroner Office investigation.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
13 search warrants result in over 10,000 marijuana plants seized and 12 arrested
-
All News4 days ago
Man killed at River Ridge Apartments in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Driver killed after crashing into pole on Air Expressway in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
UPDATE- missing 93-year-old woman found safe
-
All News1 day ago
Amazon truck fire causes major delays on SB I-15 near Baker
-
All News11 hours ago
Victorville man arrested after 2-year-old found with third-degree burns
-
All News6 hours ago
Man bitten during bar fight in Hesperia, 3 women arrested