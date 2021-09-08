Male found dead near railroad tracks in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted a death investigation Wednesday morning in Hesperia after a deceased male was found near the railroad tracks.

It happened at about 6:53 am, on September 8, 2021, in the area of Ranchero Road and Santa Fe Avenue East.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “preliminary investigation and evidence at the scene indicate the male victim was trespassing on BNSF railroad property and was struck by a passing train, resulting in fatal injuries.”

Deputies coordinated with BNSF Police and the investigation is on-going. Positive identification of the victim is pending further Coroner Office investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.