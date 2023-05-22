Major injury rollover crash shuts down Bear Valley Road Sunday morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A single-vehicle rollover traffic accident investigation prompted a road closure on Bear Valley Road Sunday morning in Victorville.

It happened just before 1:00 am, on May 21, 2023, between Topaz Avenue and Eagle Ranch Park Way.

For reasons still unknown, a red Mazda four-door sedan lost control and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on its roof in the desert and off the roadway.

According to initial reports, the car was occupied by the driver and two passengers. Sheriff’s officials said the two passengers had injuries and were transported but had no update on either of their conditions.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said, “The driver had minor injuries and has been arrested and booked for felony DUI.”

A hard road closure was placed along Bear Valley Road between Eagle Ranch Parkway and Topaz Road during the investigation. The road was reopened at about noon.

Additional information including the cause of the accident will be updated when available.

