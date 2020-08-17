Major injury crash shuts down Village Drive in Victorville Monday

UPDATE: The second helicopter was requested to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center at 2:26 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2020, for the occupant of the 2007 Honda Civic.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major injury crash that happened around noontime shut down Village Drive for an investigation.

The Victorville Fire Department and deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to the crash reported at 11:53 a.m. at the intersection of Village Drive and Llanada Road.

On arrival, firefighters located three vehicles; A 2007 silver Honda Civic partially lodged on a curb with major damage, a second silver older-model Honda in the middle of the road, and a Public Works City of Victorville utility truck.

The crash involved two sedans and a utility truck. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

Two helicopters were requested to land at the scene of the crash, but as one victim was no longer stable enough to fly, the second helicopter was canceled and the person from the 2007 Honda was rushed to a local hospital in grave condition.

Firefighters had to use special tools to free the driver of the older-model Honda after he became trapped inside his vehicle. He was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the silver Honda was airlifted to ARMC. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

Village Drive was shut down between Amargosa Road and Vazquez Avenue and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

It does not appear that city of Victorville employees were treated for any injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.