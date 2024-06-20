Major Fireworks Bust in Victorville: $108,000 in Fines Issued

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — This week, the Victorville Police Department and Victorville City code compliance collaborated on a notable fireworks bust.

During an investigation, deputies found two residents in possession of 27 boxes of fireworks, which would have resulted in 502 fireworks launches.

The residents have been charged with felony possession of fireworks over 100 pounds and issued administrative citations amounting to $54,000 each, totaling $108,000, which will be secured against the property and the individual.

The department emphasizes safety, noting that fireworks can scare pets, stress veterans, start fires, and cause injuries. Violators face a $1,000 fine per box possessed and another $1,000 per box intended for sale.

Residents can report illegal fireworks at vv.city/reportfireworks.

Fireworks Pet Safety: Facts and Tips

Fireworks can be a source of wonder for humans, but they can cause significant stress and harm to pets. Here are some crucial facts and tips to ensure your pets stay safe during fireworks displays:

Facts

Noise Sensitivity: Pets, especially dogs and cats, have acute hearing and can be extremely sensitive to loud noises. The sound of fireworks can be terrifying for them. Stress Reactions: Fireworks can trigger various stress responses in pets, including trembling, excessive drooling, hiding, and attempts to escape. Potential for Injury: Pets may injure themselves while trying to flee from the noise. This can include running into traffic, jumping through windows, or getting lost. Physical Health: Prolonged exposure to the noise and light from fireworks can have long-term negative effects on pets’ health, including heart problems and anxiety disorders. Fire Hazards: Fireworks pose a risk of starting fires, which can endanger pets caught in the vicinity.

Tips

Create a Safe Space: Designate a quiet, comfortable area in your home where your pet can retreat during fireworks. This space should be away from windows and well-insulated from the noise. Use Background Noise: Turn on the TV or play calming music to help mask the sound of fireworks. White noise machines can also be effective. Keep Them Indoors: Ensure that pets are inside during fireworks displays. Close all windows, doors, and curtains to minimize the sound and light. Identification: Make sure your pet has up-to-date identification tags and a microchip, in case they manage to escape. Stay Calm: Pets often take cues from their owners, so try to remain calm and composed. Reassure your pet with gentle, soothing tones and avoid punishing any stress-related behavior. Use Calming Products: Consider using products designed to reduce pet anxiety, such as calming collars, anxiety wraps, or pheromone sprays. Consult a Veterinarian: If your pet has a severe reaction to fireworks, consult your veterinarian about possible treatments or medications to help manage their anxiety. Gradual Desensitization: In preparation for fireworks season, you can gradually desensitize your pet to loud noises using recordings, starting at a low volume and gradually increasing it over time. Plan Ahead: If you know in advance about local fireworks displays, make arrangements for your pet to be in a safe environment or consider boarding them in a pet-friendly facility.

By taking these precautions, you can help ensure that your pets remain safe and as stress-free as possible during fireworks events.





(Scroll Down To Comment)