Major crash prompted a brief closure of the NB 15 freeway Saturday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major crash prompted a brief closure of the northbound I-15 freeway Saturday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 6:15 a.m., on October 14, 2023, on the I-15 freeway, south of Main Street. The collision involved a gray Lexus SUV and a Toyota Tundra, both vehicles sustained major front-end damage.

All northbound lanes were shut down for approximately 40 minutes while firefighters checked out the occupants and the vehicles were towed away.

Traffic was gridlocked as a result of the collision and backed up to Ranchero Road. Many people exited from their vehicles as they waited.

The Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation into the collision.

