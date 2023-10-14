Major crash prompted a brief closure of the NB 15 freeway Saturday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major crash prompted a brief closure of the northbound I-15 freeway Saturday morning in Hesperia.
It happened at about 6:15 a.m., on October 14, 2023, on the I-15 freeway, south of Main Street. The collision involved a gray Lexus SUV and a Toyota Tundra, both vehicles sustained major front-end damage.
All northbound lanes were shut down for approximately 40 minutes while firefighters checked out the occupants and the vehicles were towed away.
Traffic was gridlocked as a result of the collision and backed up to Ranchero Road. Many people exited from their vehicles as they waited.
The Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation into the collision.To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
(Scroll down to leave a comment.)