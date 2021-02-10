Major crash near Barstow closed I-15 for hours on Wednesday

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash involving a couple of semis prompted authorities to shut down the I-15 freeway north of Barstow for several hours on Wednesday.

The crash was reported at 3:41 AM., February 10, 2021, along the I-15, north of Alvord Mountain Road.

According to CHP incident logs, the crash involved two semis that left one in the ditch and the other blocking traffic lanes. Per the logs, 60 gallons of diesel spilled into the dirt along the right shoulder.

Yogurt from a damaged cargo trailer spilled all over the roadway and will also require extensive cleanup.

The California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station advised motorists traveling to Las Vegas they should use the I-40 to US-95. CHP said there are fuel stations 50 miles and 109 miles east of Barstow on I-40. Plan accordingly.

Caltrans tweeted an update at about 11:00 AM and reported the no.3 and no.1 lanes have reopened. The no.2 lane remains closed for cleanup.

Traffic through the area is anticipated to be heavy and motorists should expect travel plan delays or use an alternate route.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

