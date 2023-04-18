major accident investigation shuts down Silica Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a major injury crash Tuesday afternoon in the City of Victorville.

It happened at about 2:00 pm, on April 18, 2023, on Silica Drive, just east of Hesperia Road, near the Tri City Car Wash. The crash involved two vehicles, a red 2012 Toyota Rav 4 SUV with front-end damage and a silver Toyota sedan that sustained damage on the driver’s side.

Emergency personnel with Victorville City Fire responded to the scene and reported they had one person with minor injuries and another with critical injuries requiring extrication.

According to witnesses, firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the female driver of the silver sedan and CPR was in progress. The request for an airship to airlift was canceled and the patient was rushed by ground ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital.

An update on the condition of the critically injured driver was not available.

Police have closed down Silica Road to traffic in both directions between Hesperia Road and Business Center Drive. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

