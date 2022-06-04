Main Street in Hesperia closed for hours after Jeep slams into utility pole

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Main Street in Hesperia has been closed for nearly 10 hours after a Jeep slammed into a utility pole knocking down lines and causing a power outage.

It happened at about 2:54 am, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the intersection of Main and Cottonwood Avenue.

A 2014 black Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was traveling westbound when it slammed into the wooden utility pole. The pole was sheared in half causing lines to fall dangerously low. An electric control box was also damaged in the crash.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

As of 1:30 pm, the westbound lanes of Main Street remained closed resulting in gridlock traffic as motorists searched for alternate routes around the scene.

Several dozen Southern California Edison customers were left without power for a couple of hours while crews worked to restore service.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

