Main Street in Hesperia closed due to a motorcycle accident investigation

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— A portion of Main Street in Hesperia is closed after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a traffic accident with a pickup truck Saturday.

It happened at 4:44 pm, on January 6, 2024, at the intersection of Main Street and Buckthorn Avenue.

The collision involved a dark 2013 Ford F-350 and a black motorcycle with bags, possibly a Harley Davidson.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and immediately requested a helicopter to airlift the rider to a trauma center.

The rider was transported to Hesperia airport by ground ambulance and subsequently flown via a Mercy Air helicopter to an out of area trauma center.

An update on the condition of the rider was not available at the time of this article.

City of Hesperia Public Works employees responded to set up a hard closure along Main Street in both directions between Peach Avenue and Sultana Street for an unknown duration.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.