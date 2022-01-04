Mail theft leads to narcotics arrest in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Guillermo Mendez Flores, a 23-year-old resident of Lakeview Terrace, was arrested in the Town of Apple Valley after a deputy observed him sticking his hands into mailboxes, officials said.

On Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 11:07 p.m., Deputy Dominguez from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the Apple Valley Post Office located in the 22000 block of Hwy 18, following a report of glue traps inside the outdoor mailboxes.

According to a news release, Deputy Dominguez arrived and observed Flores sticking his hands into the mailboxes. “During a search of Guillermo’s vehicle, glue traps, several grams of packaged methamphetamine, over $9,000 in cash, and a large bag of mail not belonging to Guillermo was located,” stated the release.

Guillermo was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He is scheduled to appear at the Victorville Superior Court on January 4, 2022, and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Sheriff’s officials said the mail theft will be investigated by the United States Postal Inspector.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dominguez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

