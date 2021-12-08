All News
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits near Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported at 2:28 am, on Wednesday morning near the Rancho Cucamonga area.
The quake was approximately 3.9 miles south of Lytle Creek and 7 miles northeast of Rancho, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Several residents from the Victor Valley reported they were awakened by the quake.VVNG member Leah Orr said it felt like someone jumped on her bed and woke up startled.
Did you feel it? Comment below and let us know.
