Machete Threat At Home On Apple Valley Road Leads To Two Arrests

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after deputies responded to a report of a man threatening a woman with a machete in Apple Valley.

The incident was reported at about 11:52 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at a residence in the 14000 block of Apple Valley Road.

A caller told deputies they saw a man holding a machete and threatening a woman, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Gloria Orejel told VVNG.

Orejel said deputies found the woman, identified as 35-year-old Levy Jimena Ramos, holding the machete. Deputies detained Ramos and the man, identified as 36-year-old Ryan Scott. Both were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

Booking records show Scott was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm under California Penal Code section 245(a)(1). His bail was listed at $40,000.

Ramos was booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating partner under California Penal Code section 273.5(a). Her bail was listed at $50,000. Booking records also list a separate Orange County warrant hold for Ramos with bail set at $15,000.

Both were scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court at 8 a.m. Monday, November 30, in Department NF.

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