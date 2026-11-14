Lucerne Valley Superintendent Peter Livingston To Retire, Olga Fisher Named Successor

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Lucerne Valley Unified School District Superintendent Peter Livingston will retire June 30, 2027, after nearly 11 years leading the district. The Board of Trustees selected Olga Fisher, the district’s assistant superintendent of business services, to take over July 1.

Livingston announced his retirement during the Nov. 12, 2026, board meeting, according to a written statement from the district. Trustees selected Fisher following a closed session at the same meeting.

“Everybody’s going to miss you,” board member Jim Harvey told Livingston. “We’ve been very lucky to have you.”

Livingston joined Lucerne Valley Unified in June 2016 after more than two decades with the Adelanto Elementary School District, where he worked as a teacher, principal and director of child welfare and attendance. Enrollment in Lucerne Valley grew from fewer than 700 students when he arrived to more than 1,100, according to the district.

During his tenure, the district expanded career pathways, improved school facilities and strengthened student support services. Livingston will retire after more than 30 years in public education.

The board cited Fisher’s knowledge of district operations, relationships with staff and commitment to students in its decision.

“I am honored and humbled by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Fisher said. “Lucerne Valley is a special community with extraordinary employees, engaged families, and students who inspire us every day.”

Livingston said the change is part of a succession plan developed with district leaders and the board. He will continue serving through the end of June and help Fisher prepare to take over.

Photo caption — Lucerne Valley Unified School District Superintendent Peter Livingston, third from left, stands beside Olga Fisher, who will succeed him July 1, 2027. Also pictured, from left, are board members Tom Courtney and Jessica Risler, board member Chelsea LaGrange, board president Jason Hansen and board member Jim Harvey. Photo by Marina Savchenko.

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