Lucerne Valley men arrested after driving through a fence to steal from a storage container

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Lucerne Valley men were arrested after they drove through a fence and stole property from a storage container in Lucerne Valley.

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 6:22 a.m., Deputy D. Steuerwald responded to a burglary in progress at a property near Fern Road and Hayes Road, in Lucerne Valley.

According to the caller, subjects were seen in a black truck driving through a fence on the vacant property and attempting to break into a shipping container.

When Deputy Steuerwald arrived, the subjects attempted to flee in their truck, but were quickly taken into custody.

The suspects, Michael Buckmaster, 41, and Scotty Hayden, 33, had gained access to the shipping container. Stolen property from the container was located inside the suspect’s truck. Estimated damage to the fence and container is approximately $1,500.00.

Michael Buckmaster and Scotty Hayden were booked at High Desert Detention Center for burglary, conspiracy, and vandalism. Buckmaster was also booked on an outstanding warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Steuerwald, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

