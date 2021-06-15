Lucerne Valley man killed in Saturday afternoon crash identified

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Lucerne Valley man killed in traffic collision was identified as 49-year-old Jene Arthur Douglas.

The fatal crash happened on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at about 4:13 pm, along State Highway 247 west of Visalia Avenue.

When first responder arrived to the scene they located two pickup trucks with major damage. Douglas was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second person critically injured in the crash was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Pam Romero Hardwick told VVNG she’s known Jene for over 20 years and people called him Papa Smurf. Pam said Jene was an all-around great guy who did a little bit of everything to help people. “His kids and my kids went to school together. He leaves behind his wife and four kids,” stated Pam.

A fundraiser to help cover Papa Smurf’s funeral expenses and to help his family will be held this Friday evening at Cafe 247 in Lucerne Valley. Pam stated starting at about 5 pm there will be raffles, music, and food.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

