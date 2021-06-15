All News
Lucerne Valley man killed in Saturday afternoon crash identified
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Lucerne Valley man killed in traffic collision was identified as 49-year-old Jene Arthur Douglas.
The fatal crash happened on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at about 4:13 pm, along State Highway 247 west of Visalia Avenue.
When first responder arrived to the scene they located two pickup trucks with major damage. Douglas was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A second person critically injured in the crash was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Pam Romero Hardwick told VVNG she’s known Jene for over 20 years and people called him Papa Smurf. Pam said Jene was an all-around great guy who did a little bit of everything to help people. “His kids and my kids went to school together. He leaves behind his wife and four kids,” stated Pam.
A fundraiser to help cover Papa Smurf’s funeral expenses and to help his family will be held this Friday evening at Cafe 247 in Lucerne Valley. Pam stated starting at about 5 pm there will be raffles, music, and food.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Suspect arrested for attempted murder after stabbing woman in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Family searching for 16-year-old runaway from Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: Farm fire in Hesperia burns 250 acres
-
All News5 days ago
Suspect arrested in murder of 25-year-old Apple Valley man
-
All News5 days ago
2,100 marijuana plants seized during search warrants in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Woman airlifted after Thursday morning crash on D Street in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after Wednesday night hit-and-run crash in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Parolee arrested at the Farm Fire command post for impersonating a firefighter