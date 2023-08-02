Lucerne Valley man arrested after stabbing his 59-year-old wife to death

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Lucerne Valley man was arrested after stabbing his 59-year-old wife to death and attempting to stab another female, officials said.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 3:43 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station were dispatched to a residence in the 9800 block of Midway Avenue after the caller reported that her father stabbed her mother.

When deputies arrived, they located the suspect, Desiderio Ramos Cedillo, 57, being held down by family members.

Officials said deputies found the victim, Angela Perez, unresponsive in the master bedroom with stab wounds and began CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived. Despite lifesaving measures, Perez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation.

“During the investigation, detectives learned that after Cedillo stabbed Perez, he attempted to stab a second female victim who was inside the home,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Cedillo was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains in custody without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

