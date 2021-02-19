Lucerne Valley man arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Lucerne Valley man was arrested for injury hit-and-run after fleeing the scene of a crash in Adelanto.

It happened on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 7:06 am, on US Highway 395 and Air Expressway and involved a 2002 Dodge Truck and 2003 Toyota Corolla.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect, Benjamin Mondragon, was driving the Dodge westbound on Air Expressway approaching highway 395 and failed to stop at the red light causing him to collide with the southbound Corolla.

The collision left the 35-year-old male driver of the Toyota pinned and requiring extrication. Firefighters used the jaws of life and requested a helicopter to airlift the male to an out-of-area trauma center. He was reported to be suffering from major injuries.

Sheriff’s officials said Mondragon and three male adults inside his truck ran from the scene. All four subjects were located in the area.

Mondragon was arrested for 20001(A) Hit and Run Causing Death or Injury and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on February 22nd.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Morales, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

