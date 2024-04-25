Lucerne Valley Man Arrested After Assaulting His Girlfriend While She Held an Infant

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Lucerne Valley man was arrested after assaulting his girlfriend as she held their infant, officials said.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, at 6:17 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 9200 block of Chickasaw Trail in Lucerne Valley.

Deputies learned the victim’s boyfriend, Tyler Freeman, assaulted her while she was holding their infant and left the location before deputies arrived.

“The victim had injuries substantiating the crime, and an arrest warrant was issued for Freeman. The victim was treated at a local hospital, the infant was not injured,” stated sheriff’s officials in a written statement.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 9:19 a.m., deputies located Freeman and arrested him, without incident, for felony spousal abuse.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Schwingel, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)